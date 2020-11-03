Johor locks down 1,559 people in health training institute for two weeks

KUALA LUMPUR • The Johor Baru training institute of Malaysia's Health Ministry will be placed under a full lockdown for two weeks from today after Covid-19 cases were discovered.

Senior Minister (Defence cluster) Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the institute will be placed under an enhanced movement control order (Emco), with food packets to be sent in to the residents.

Under the Emco, no one is generally allowed to leave the designated area - even to buy food or medicine - for two weeks, as the place is under quarantine.

The health authorities will conduct Covid-19 tests on everyone inside and sanitise the premises.

"A total of 1,515 people there were screened and tested, and 46 of them tested positive for Covid-19. The institute will be placed under an Enhanced MCO from Nov 3-16," Datuk Seri Ismail said at his daily Covid-19 briefing.

Johor Baru district - which includes Johor Baru city and Iskandar Puteri (formerly Nusajaya) - has, since last Thursday, been classified as a red zone, after more than 40 coronavirus cases were detected in the area in the past two weeks.

The red zone designation is meant to put residents on alert after a spike in cases and for them to follow health protocols more strictly, but still allows free inter-district travel.

There are 1,559 individuals at the Johor Baru training institute, including trainees, staff and their family members, said Mr Ismail.

"Food will be supplied through the state government and the Welfare Department. Targeted screenings will be continued at the location," he added.

Mr Ismail urged those involved to adhere to the standard operating procedures, including not going in and out of the institute.

Meanwhile, Malaysia yesterday reported 834 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, with Sabah recording 60 per cent of the cases (503), the Health Ministry said.

There were eight new cases reported in Johor state.

There were two new Covid-19 fatalities in the country, bringing the death toll to 251.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK