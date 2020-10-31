Johor leaders urge locals to ensure no Covid-19 spike for Singapore to reopen its border

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Locals in Johor have been urged to give their all in combating Covid-19 in order for Singapore to reopen its border with the state.

Johor MCA Government Affairs coordinating chairman Michael Tay said Singapore would not reopen the two land checkpoints if Covid-19 cases in Johor were to spike.

"We have been declared a red zone. This is not good, especially when we are looking at reopening the border for workers soon, " he said, adding that Singapore managed to bring its daily Covid-19 cases down to single digits.

Mr Tay hoped everyone would comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) such as maintaining appropriate distancing and wearing masks whenever they are out, saying that Johor's economy was adversely affected since the border closure on March 18.

"If the government announces a conditional movement control order (MCO) similar to the Klang Valley here in Johor Baru, we are all going to be in serious trouble, " he said, appealing to everyone to be meticulous in checking the spread of the disease.

Johor Baru Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Low Kueck Shin echoed the call, adding that some sacrifices must be made to keep the numbers down.

"We need to work really hard to ensure the numbers do not go up in the months to come. This is crucial for the state's economy.

"I urge everyone to take the SOP seriously. Sacrifices such as limiting unnecessary travels must be made, " he said, adding that businesses in Johor Baru would be hard hit if the district remained a red zone for some time or if a conditional MCO was implemented.

"As such, I urge employers to be alert and take note of their workers' health, " he said.

Meanwhile, Malaysia Tourist Guides Council president Jimmy Leong urged the public, including tourism industry players, to continue following SOP strictly.

"We must continue to adhere to the guidelines even after the district is no longer considered a red zone. We should not let our guard down, " he said.

Earlier, state Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said Johor Baru district was declared a red zone on Thursday (Oct 29), with surveillance of the situation expected to be enhanced following an expected increase in the number of cases in the near future.

He said that as of Thursday, there were 65 active cases in the district.

"Ten new Covid-19 cases were reported on Thursday, including nine cases from existing clusters and one from other screenings, " he said in a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, the state government has ordered the closure of kindergartens, childcare centres, community rehabilitation centres (PDK), children and senior citizens activity centres, as well as religious schools, in the Johor Baru district after the area was declared a red zone.

This comes after the Education Ministry made a similar call to close down all educational institutions in the district for two weeks, starting from Nov 1.

State women development, family and community committee chairman Zaiton Ismail said some 124 registered Taska, nine PDK, 105 day care centres, two senior citizens activity centres and two children activity centres in Johor Baru would be closed from Nov 2 to Nov 14.

"Considering the current Covid-19 pandemic development in Johor and the confirmation of Johor Baru district as a red zone by the Health Ministry, we have decided to shut down kindergarten and childcare centres and other such activity centres in the district to curb the spread of the disease.

"This is also in line with the letter issued by the state Welfare Department (JKM) director on Oct 12 that all Taska, day care centres, activity centres and PDK needed to be closed for areas that have been declared a red zone," she said in a statement.

She added that some 265 kindergartens classes and four Taska classes under the state's Community Development Department (Kemas) involving some 7,104 children would also be closed.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, Johor Islamic religious affairs committee chairman Tosrin Jarvanthi said all religious education institutions in Johor Baru and Kulai would be closed for two weeks, starting from Nov 1.

"This involved all state government religious schools, Tafiz centres, Madrasah and private religious schools registered under the Johor Religious Department.

"The order also applies to Tafiz centres and Madrasah that have yet to register with the department," he said.