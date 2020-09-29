Johor leaders lauds appointment of Crown Prince Tunku Ismail to lead state youths

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The appointment of Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim to lead all youth activities in the state is seen as an important and timely move as he can unite the people, regardless of their race, religion and political views.

Johor MCA Civil Society Coordination Bureau chief Chua Jian Boon said during the current unstable political scenario and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, youths are in need of a leader who can give hope and highlight some of the issues they faced.

"The issue of unemployment has remained the priority for youth because the majority of them who previously worked in Singapore, are now unemployed, aside from those who have lost their business due to the pandemic.

"I believe that with proper planning from the state government combined with His Royal Highness's leadership, we can use the available manpower to boost our local economy through collaboration between SMEs or aiding start-up businesses so that we can reduce the unemployment rate, " he said when contacted.

He added that some of the activities that Tunku Ismail could look into included uplifting the community economy, especially among the youth in rural areas.

He said this following a statement from Johor Council of Royal Court president Rahim Ramli announcing that Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar had tasked Tunku Ismail to lead all youth activities in the state.

He added that His Majesty exhibited a caring attitude to the development of youths in the state and was confident that the Crown Prince was up to the challenge.

Meanwhile, Johor Umno Youth chief Mohd Hairi Mad Shah, said the people of Johor are lucky to have Tunku Ismail as their leader, who is willing to hear the issues that concern today's youth.

"The youth are in need of a leader who is vocal, speaks his mind and shares his wisdom like Tunku Ismail. "Apart from youth-centric programmes, an ongoing discussion between the state government and the youth movement should also be conducted, with progress closely monitored by Tunku Ismail, " he said.

Remaja Gerakan Belia 4B Johor deputy chairman Nor Mohamad Shawaludin Abdul Malik said Tunku Ismail was constantly going down to meet with the people across the districts in the state and the best placed to lead the youth.

"The appointment is crucial especially in strengthening unity among the youth in the state, " he said.