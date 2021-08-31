Johor leaders keen on resuming cross-border travel

JOHOR BARU • The reopening of the two land borders between Johor and Singapore must be among the top priorities of newly appointed Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, said Johor leaders and experts.

The land crossings in Woodlands and Tuas have been shut since March last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leading the call for the reopening is Umno Youth executive committee member Bastien Onn, who said that Datuk Seri Ismail must do whatever he can to convince the Republic that the pandemic, especially in Johor, is being managed well.

The Segamat division youth chief called on the new administration to discuss putting in place with its Singapore counterparts a proper mechanism to allow Malaysians to cross the border daily.

"Prior to Covid-19, an average of 200,000 Malaysians crossed the border daily due to work commitments. Once our government is able to convince Singapore that Malaysia can overcome Covid-19, then our cross-border travel should resume," he said when contacted on Sunday.

Getting the Causeway and Second Link reopened as soon as possible is key to both countries' economies, said Associate Professor L. Nanthakumar of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia's Azman Hashim International Business School.

"We should hasten our vaccination effort and introduce a green lane to allow those already vaccinated to travel between both countries.

"Singapore needs Malaysian workers, while we depend on Singapore investments to drive up our economy," he said, adding that the Republic has already opened up its border to several countries.

Johor South's small and medium-sized enterprise adviser Teh Kee Sin noted the importance of Singapore as one of Malaysia's main partners in foreign direct investments in the past decade.

"In addition, Singaporeans are big spenders and among the biggest group of tourists visiting many states in Malaysia, helping to grow our tourism sector," he said.

Mr Teh added: "We hope that fully vaccinated Singaporeans and Malaysians are allowed to travel in and out of both countries so that we can see economic activities in Johor and our city area thrive again."

PM Ismail received an invitation to visit Singapore from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong last week, two days after he was sworn in as Malaysia's ninth prime minister.

Malaysia yesterday logged 19,268 new Covid-19 cases, lower than the record 24,599 notched last Thursday. As at yesterday, 45 per cent of the Malaysian population have been fully vaccinated.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK​