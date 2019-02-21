Johor govt to ensure water supply adequate amid dry spell

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Johor state government is working closely with water operator Ranhill SAJ and the Johor Water Regulatory Body to monitor the water supply situation amid a long dry spell, an official said on Thursday (Feb 21).

State International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said the government will ensure an adequate supply of water despite falling levels at four dams.

He said the water level at Sungai Lebam dam was 11.2m (critical level 9.6m), Upper Layang 22m (critical level 19m), Sembrong Barat 8.5m (critical level 7.3m) and Lok Heng 2.2m (critical level 1.5m).

Said Mr Puah: "If necessary, we will transfer water from the Seluyut river to the Upper Layang dam.

"The completed construction of a three-tube well at Lok Heng will also be able to supply 0.9 million litres of underground water as a back-up for the Lok Heng area."

Mr Puah also urged the public to be more prudent in using water during the dry season.

Sungai Lebam is the source of water for Penawar and the Sungai Rengit area; Upper Layang channels water to Pasir Gudang and Johor Baru; Sembrong Barat supplies water to Kluang and parts of Ayer Hitam; and Lok Heng supplies water to Felda Lok Heng, Felda Wa Ha, and Felda Bukit Easter.