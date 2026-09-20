Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Johor govt steps up preparations to safeguard water supply ahead of super El Nino

Among the moves are activating pontoons and transfer pumps as well as cloud seeding operations.

SIMPANG RENGGAM, Johor – The Johor state government is stepping up preparations to safeguard water supply ahead of the anticipated super El Nino phenomenon from October to December.

Johor Mentri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi visited the Machap Dam on Sept 20 to inspect the water level as part of efforts to assess raw water availability and strengthen supply resilience, a post on the water operator Ranhill SAJ’s Facebook page said.

Machap Dam is a key raw water source for the Simpang Renggam Water Treatment Plant, which has a treatment capacity of 64 million litres per day (MLD).

The plant supplies treated water to Simpang Renggam, Machap, northern Pontian and parts of southern Batu Pahat.

Ranhill SAJ said various mitigation measures were being implemented to strengthen raw water availability and maintain continuity of treated water supply in the affected areas.

These measures include activating pontoons and transfer pumps to channel additional raw water to Ulu Sungai Benut, as well as other operational measures to optimise raw water intake.

The state government is also planning cloud seeding operations to help replenish raw water resources in catchment areas as part of preparations to mitigate the potential impact of prolonged dry conditions.

Ranhill SAJ said it remained committed to working closely with the Johor government and relevant agencies to safeguard the sustainability and reliability of water supply to communities in affected areas.

It also urged consumers to practise responsible and efficient water consumption, saying public cooperation was important in preserving water resources and ensuring supply resilience during the anticipated dry period. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK