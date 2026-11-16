Johor government reports suspicious social media accounts over project claims

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Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi stressed that his administration remained open to public feedback, criticism and complaints.

JOHOR BAHRU - The Johor state government has lodged a police report and a complaint with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission against several suspicious social media accounts that posted allegations and defamatory claims about development projects and public facilities in the state.

Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the action was taken to enable investigations into the accounts’ authenticity, the content they had circulated and whether there had been any coordinated activity.

He said many of the posts used similar wording and narratives, alleging that projects worth hundreds of millions of ringgit existed while naming companies that appeared strange and questionable.

“I hope appropriate action will be taken (against the account holders),” he said in a Facebook post.

Onn Hafiz said most of the accounts had no followers, while stressing that his administration remained open to public feedback, criticism and complaints.

“Every complaint will be reviewed and acted upon,” he said. “If there are parties deliberately using fake accounts to make up stories or spread false information to incite the people, this cannot be taken lightly.”

He also expressed hope that mature and responsible political conduct would continue during the election season.

Differences of opinion, criticism or disagreement on any matter should not be used as an excuse to spread slander or mislead the people, he said.

At the same time, he advised the public to remain cautious and verify information before believing or sharing it. BERNAMA