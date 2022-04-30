Johor gears up for influx of S'pore motorists over long weekend

JOHOR BAHRU • Johor police have put measures in place in anticipation of tens of thousands of vehicles entering Malaysia's southern state from Singapore during the long holiday weekend.

State police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat said that based on figures from the two Customs, Inspection and Quarantine complexes here, about 70,000 people had entered Johor from Singapore daily since the border reopened on April 1.

"Maybe half of them came in their own vehicles - an estimated 35,000 vehicles coming in daily, and this is not even the full capacity of 400,000 daily commuters travelling across the border.

"Coupled with travellers coming from Kuala Lumpur and the northern states, we can expect heavy traffic and congestion in Johor Bahru and other parts of Johor," he said.

"We will also work with other related enforcement agencies such as city councils, and deploy police personnel to 30 traffic congestion and 41 accident hot spots in Johor to monitor the situation and ensure smooth traffic."

Commissioner Kamarul Zaman was speaking to reporters after launching Ops Selamat (Operation Safety), which began yesterday and will end on May 8, to combat break-ins and minimise traffic accidents in conjunction with the Labour Day and Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, at the Skudai toll plaza yesterday.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri falls next Tuesday, and many Malaysians working in Singapore are expected to travel back to their home towns.

Datuk Kamarul Zaman said Johor sees an average of about 200 traffic accidents, with two deaths, a day.

"A total of 432 police officers and personnel will be involved in Ops Selamat, including to monitor the deadliest road located in Batu Pahat," he said.

"My advice to road users is simple - drive according to the road regulations and be patient. You will reach your destination."