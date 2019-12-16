Johor floods set to worsen, says weatherman

Heavy rain flooded roads, villages and towns in Johor at the weekend, with officials expecting the weather to worsen in the coming days.

More than 5,000 people were in flood relief centres in six Malaysian states, with 3,800 in Johor alone yesterday. Areas in Mersing and Kota Tinggi in south-east Johor and Batu Pahat in the west were inundated.

Malaysia's Meteorological Department has issued a "danger" (red) weather warning for Mersing and Kota Tinggi, and a "severe" (orange) warning was in place for Segamat, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai and Johor Baru. Johor Menteri Besar Sahruddin Jamal yesterday issued an appeal for instructions to be followed, especially for evacuation.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS