Johor extends school closure to Oct 16 as haze worsens

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Hazy conditions in Johor Bahru on Oct 8. The Air Pollutant Index readings remained between 170 and 180, with no significant change.

JOHOR BAHRU – All schools and educational institutions in Johor Bahru will remain closed from Oct 12 to 16 due to the ongoing haze, says Muhammad Naqib Md Ghazali.

The Johor education and information committee chairman said the extension came after the two-day closure on Oct 8 and 9, with the decision to extend the closure based on air pollution levels and potential health risks.

“The state government believes that early preventive measures must be prioritised to reduce the risk of prolonged exposure to polluted air.

“The decision takes into account the need to ensure a safe and conducive learning environment before face-to-face schooling can resume,” he said in a statement on Oct 10.

Muhammad Naqib said the decision was in line with the decree of Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim to prioritise the safety, health and well-being of Johoreans, particularly students and members of the education community.

Another factor was the forecast wind movement from Kalimantan between Oct 13 and 15, which could carry transboundary air pollution into Johor.

“Slow wind movement and stagnant atmospheric conditions could prevent pollutants from dispersing, potentially causing the haze to persist.

“There is a risk of fine particles accumulating in the atmosphere, which could affect the respiratory system, particularly among students and vulnerable groups,” he said.

He added that Air Pollutant Index (API) readings remained between 170 and 180, with no significant change, indicating air quality was still unhealthy.

Muhammad Naqib said academic assessments and examinations scheduled during the closure period would be postponed and rescheduled.

“Home-based teaching and learning will continue where appropriate to ensure that students’ learning is not disrupted,” he said.

The state government would continue to monitor air qua­lity, he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK