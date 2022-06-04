Johor expects chicken and egg supply to recover soon

YONG PENG (Johor) • The supply of chicken and eggs in Johor is expected to recover within the next two weeks, with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations ending, said a Malaysian state official yesterday.

Johor's investment, trade and consumer affairs committee chairman Lee Ting Han said there was sufficient supply despite reports otherwise in rural areas.

"We expect the demand for chicken and eggs to decline within the next two weeks and the supply will return to normal," he told reporters after a working visit to an egg farm in Yong Peng.

"This is also supported by the federal government's intervention in providing a subsidy of 60 sen (19 Singapore cents) per kg of chicken and five sen per egg to breeders since Feb 5, in addition to the chicken export ban imposed from Wednesday."

He confirmed that chicken exports would continue to be suspended until domestic prices and supplies stabilise.

According to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), Singapore imported about 34 per cent, or close to 73,000 tonnes, of its chicken supply from Malaysia last year. Singapore's live chickens can be imported from only 115 farms in West Malaysia approved by the SFA. Of these, 91 are located in Johor.

Mr Lee said Malaysia's Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs has been conducting daily checks to ensure the supply of chicken in Johor remains sufficient.

"As at today, we have received 42 complaints on the increase in prices and supply of chicken and they have been investigated for action to be taken under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011," he said.

The government-set ceiling price for chicken is RM8.90 per kg, but there have been reports of chicken being sold for as much as RM17 per kg.

Meanwhile, the country's chicken breeders say they want a better mechanism to stabilise the price of chicken feed and to expedite existing subsidy payments to them.

This comes after the government said it would remove the subsidy for chicken breeders beginning on July 1 and channel the funds to lower-income households instead. The price cap for chicken will also be lifted and is likely to result in higher prices.

Chicken breeder Mohd Fathi Jais, 49, said on Thursday that the government must help local breeders by making chicken feed more affordable. "During the last season, I suffered losses of about RM60,000 due to low-quality chicken feed resulting in my chickens not growing as big as expected by the time they were ready for market."

He said the cost of breeding one chicken weighing 2.2kg is estimated at RM12. "If the cost of chicken feed goes up, it will be difficult for us," he added.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK