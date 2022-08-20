Johor eateries raise prices as cost of living spikes, Singapore visitors return

JOHOR BAHRU • The rising cost of living, coupled with the influx of Singapore visitors with a stronger dollar, caused a spike in food prices in Johor.

A check at several food establishments around Johor Bahru found that the prices of food and drinks have increased by at least a few sen to more than RM1 (31 Singapore cents) since the reopening of the border in April, with steeper price hikes seen in the city area.

Business owners said the rising cost of living had prompted them to increase the prices of food and drinks despite the risk of losing customers, especially locals.

Mr Lim Toh Huei, 34, the third-generation owner of a famous banana cake bakery in town, said the price of their cakes rose by RM2.

"One pack of our banana cake is now sold at RM12, instead of RM10 earlier this year. This is because bananas, the main ingredient needed to bake the cake, have also increased in price. So have other ingredients such as flour," he said.

However, he noted that the price increase had not affected business as Singaporeans continue to throng the shop.

Johor Consumers Movement Association chairman Md Salleh Sadijo said the higher cost of living was an excuse by businesses to jack up their prices.

"This is unfair to the locals and the government needs to do something about this. They need to monitor the situation and ensure that the rights of local consumers are also protected," he said.

Housewife Wolni Jungin, 38, said the price of a plain roti canai at her favourite restaurant has gone up by 20 sen. "I try to avoid eating out as much as possible as I know the price is no longer what it was a few months ago," she said.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK