Johor Crown Prince doesn't understand how federal government works, says PM Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The federal government has the right to respond to comments made by the Malay Rulers over its administration of the country, said Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

He said this in response to Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim's (TMJ) comment which urged the Pakatan Harapan government to stop politicising every issue and start governing the country.

"He (TMJ) doesn't understand the federation. Perhaps he wasn't born during that time, so he is unaware, but I was born at that time."

"When we formed the federation, it meant the federation governs the whole nation."

"We have a list of what is governed by the federation and by the states. However, it is not stated anywhere that the federation cannot issue statements in response to statements issued by the states," he said at a press conference after chairing the Pakatan presidential council meeting on Friday (Jan 4).

When asked what he thought of the Johor Crown Prince's impression of Pakatan's administration of the country, Tun Dr Mahathir merely said: "He has no position (in the government)."

On Thursday, Tunku Ismail said that he really wanted the government to be successful.

"I wake up everyday hoping to be wrong. But they keep proving me right. I did the same with the old government, and I'm doing the same now."

"No difference. Just wanting the best for the people."

"Some may not like what I say, but that's the challenge. To keep speaking up for the rakyat who can't," he wrote on his Facebook page.