Johor confident of meeting inoculation target by end-October

PONTIAN• (Johor) • The state government of Johor is confident about having 90 per cent of its adult population fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of the month.

The Malaysian state, said Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad, has also embarked on a vaccination programme for those aged 12 to 17.

"We are confident that by the end of October, all students throughout Johor will be vaccinated, which is in line with the target set at both the state and federal levels," he said after observing the inoculation programme for youth at a vaccination centre in Pontian on Saturday.

"This means Johor will achieve its target of having 90 per cent of the people vaccinated."

As at Saturday, more than 167,000 of those aged 12 to 17 in Johor had received their first dose, while nearly 5,000 were fully vaccinated.

The number of fully vaccinated adults in Johor stands at 82.5 per cent, while 93.5 per cent have received at least one dose. For the entire country, 87.2 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated, with 94.3 per cent receiving at least one dose.

In Johor, 59.3 per cent of its total population of 3.78 million are fully vaccinated, a figure that trails the country's 62.8 per cent.

The state has ramped up its inoculation drive in the hope that a higher vaccination rate could get its workers commuting again to Singapore.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he has asked Datuk Hasni to discuss cross-border movements with Singapore.

"The important thing is the daily cross-border (movement) as it involves hundreds of thousands, while Singapore is still not open.

"Workers (Malaysians) in the Republic have not returned (to Malaysia) because day movements to Johor Baru have not been allowed for more than a year," he said in a special interview with senior Malaysian media editors, as cited by Bernama on Saturday.

He said that previously, Singapore was not ready to allow travellers from Malaysia to enter the island without quarantine, given the high number of cases.

"Now, though we are quite worried about the number of cases in Singapore, which has increased to 2,000 cases a day, we will still continue discussions with Singapore (for border reopening)," he said.

Malaysia saw its new Covid-19 cases reach more than 20,000 daily between mid-August and early last month. Infections have been declining as more people get vaccinated.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 9,066 cases, the first time infections have come in below 10,000 since July 10.

On inter-state travel within Malaysia, which would be allowed once the national adult vaccination rate exceeds 90 per cent, the Prime Minister said it would be achieved soon, and he would announce it along with the stipulated standard operating procedures.

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri added that after reopening inter-state travel, the country's international borders would be next.

"Most Malaysians care about inter-state travel more, because being able to travel abroad is more of a 'kayangan' (luxury) thing. Only people with money care about that.

"But the general folks care more about going back to their home states and seeing their elderly parents and families. So we will allow this as soon as we pass the 90 per cent mark," Mr Ismail said.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK