Johor by-election a test for Umno-PAS alliance

The two largest Malay-Muslim parties in Malaysia have an early opportunity to promote their newly minted pact in Johor, with a by-election due in the crucial swing state before December.

The unexpected death of Tanjung Piai MP and Deputy Unity Minister Farid Rafik last Saturday will give Umno and Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) a chance to explain to voters why they think the Malay majority must unite against the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition.