Johor businesses hope land VTL with S'pore stays open despite Omicron

JOHOR BARU • Malaysian stakeholders are keeping their fingers crossed that the land Vaccinated Travel Land (VTL) scheme between the country and Singapore will not be derailed even as the Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in both countries.

Quarantine-free travel across the Causeway began under the land VTL last Monday. It currently allows 1,440 citizens, permanent residents or long-term pass holders quarantine-free entry into each country on designated buses daily.

Johor South SME Association adviser Teh Kee Sin said strict health protocols for the scheme underlined both governments' seriousness in ensuring everyone's safety and health. "Travellers using the land VTL are all vaccinated and they must undergo Covid-19 screening before they start their journey, and (carry out) another test once they arrive either here or in Singapore.

"The Omicron variant that has been reported in both Malaysia and Singapore is very isolated and we have had the experience of dealing with all sorts of emerging variants in the past."

Mr Teh added that the VTL has just started and everyone must work closely to ensure its success, which would allow for more travellers, especially Malaysians, to return to their homes from Singapore.

Johor Indian Business Association president P. Sivakumar said that many people, in particular those running local businesses around the city area, were relieved about the resumption of cross-border travel under the land VTL.

"Authorities manning the checkpoints on both sides of the Causeway have done a good job in ensuring that the flow of travellers across the border will not be disrupted," he said. "The Covid-19 cases that have been detected under the scheme show how vigilant the authorities are in keeping any cross-border spread of the virus in check."

Johor Malay Non-Governmental Organisations Coalition Council president Zaini Atan said the group welcomed the assurance given by the government that the border would not be closed. "The government must come up with a better formula or way of tackling the Omicron variant instead of imposing another lockdown," he said.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK