Johor Bahru mayor fumes as traffic woes reach boiling point

JOHOR BAHRU - The bad traffic situation in Johor Bahru has enraged its mayor Mohd Noorazam Osman.

He said lately, Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) had been getting a lot of complaints from road users voicing out their frustration over the worsening traffic situation.

“Not only are they unhappy, but I, too, am frustrated with the traffic situation that has been getting from bad to worse.

“People are assuming that MBJB is directly involved in roadwork projects, but we are not.

“These projects are being carried out at locations under the jurisdiction of the Works Department (JKR),” he said on Tuesday.

Datuk Mohd Noorazam said the traffic congestion at many locations throughout the city was due to roadwork and development projects that were being done simultaneously.

He said the high volume of Singapore-registered vehicles was also adding to the increasing number of vehicles.

“I have voiced out during a meeting with relevant agencies that we need a better traffic management system in place to help ease the traffic flow coming into and from the city area. If not, we will be stuck in traffic,” he said.

Mr Mohd Noorazam said it was timely to have an efficient public transport system network that would complement the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, which is currently being developed.

He said among the public transport systems that both the state and federal governments should seriously consider was a Light Rail Transit (LRT) system connecting Johor Bahru and other nearby districts such as Kulai and Pasir Gudang. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK