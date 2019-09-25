Jho Low was the go-to man for dealings with Najib: 1MDB witness

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Fugitive financier Low Taek Jho was the go-to person for a former 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) executive to meet former prime minister Najib Razak.

Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim said he did not have the access to Najib, who was then the prime minister, and had to go through Low, better known as Jho Low, or one of Najib's officers.

He was being cross-examined by lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram after telling the court that a shareholder's minutes was signed by Najib on the advice of Low.

Datuk Shahrol said the deliberate issuance of minutes by Najib on Sept 16,2009, was to protect himself from any allegations of misappropriation and to place full responsibility on the board of directors, the High Court here heard.

Sri Ram: Why couldn't you get the signature from the accused yourself?

Shahrol: At that time, I did not have access to the prime minister. I had to go through Jho Low or one of the prime minister's officers.

Sri Ram: From your experience, which proved more effective?

Shahrol: Jho Low is far more effective.

Mr Shahrol also told the court that 1Malaysia Development Bhd was not a name that was allowed to be registered, but this was bulldozed over with a supporting letter from the top.

He said a supporting letter was received from Najib to allow the name to be registered by the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM).

"Before the 1MDB name was confirmed, I asked the company secretary Lim Poh Seng to check several name suggestions like 1MDB, MDB Wealth Bhd, Malaysia Development Bhd and Malaysia Wealth and Capital Creation Bhd.

"But these names were not allowed by SSM because of the controlled words. I confirm that 1MDB had received a letter of support from Najib to allow this name to be registered," he told the High Court on the 13th day of the 1MDB trial here on Wednesday (Sept 25).