Jho Low may have Aussie, NZ, Thai passports

PETALING JAYA • Although his Malaysia and St Kitts and Nevis passports have been revoked, fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho may have other travel documents to help him avoid the law.

A source said the authorities are looking into the possibility of Low, better known as Jho Low, having passports from Australia, New Zealand and Thailand.

His family has substantial investments, including real estate and financial assets, in those countries.

If so, it may be harder to nab the 37-year-old, who is wanted in several countries, including Malaysia, in connection with the multi-billion-dollar 1MDB scandal.

With these documents and his money, Low may be able to slip in and out of some countries without triggering any alert.

After the cancellation of his Malaysian passport on June 15, Low was thought to have used his St Kitts and Nevis passport.

However, news emerged on Tuesday that that passport had been "deactivated" in June.

This suggests that Low may have switched to using travel documents from other countries as he is always on the move to evade arrest.

"His late grandfather, Datuk Low Meng Tak, used to be in iron ore mining and liquor distilleries in Thailand," said the source. "In fact, his family continues to have business interests in Thailand. The Low family also own a lot of land and have a family house and other pieces of property in Bangkok.

"They have Thai relatives and there is a possibility that Jho Low also has a Thai identity - by virtue of his grandfather's vast businesses and investments in the country in the 1960s and 1970s and the fact that the elder Low had been a resident of Bangkok for a long time."

In New Zealand, Low and his family are said to have some NZ$265 million (S$246 million) worth of assets held in trusts, while in Australia, they own real estate in Melbourne and Sydney.

Low has denied any wrongdoing in the 1MDB scandal.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK