Jho Low may be using several passports issued by small states

PETALING JAYA • Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, is believed to be using multiple passports issued by small nations in the Mediterranean and Caribbean islands to criss-cross the globe.

A source said Low is using Macau as his base but has travelled to the Middle East and other European countries using these different passports.

"Jho Low has secured a few different types of passports in the last eight years, mainly through investment-based citizenship schemes as part of a grand scheme when he was involved in Malaysia's state-owned investment fund 1MDB scandal," the source said.

"His first known investment-based citizenship passport was from St Kitts and Nevis, a tiny Caribbean island nation in the West Indies. Although the passport was issued in 2011, the country revoked his citizenship in 2018", as international probes into the 1MDB scandal started in at least six countries, the person said.

"These passports allowed him visa-free travel to European countries, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany and Italy and over 170 countries globally," said the source.

Low is believed to have later obtained a passport from the Mediterranean nation of Malta.

Low, his associates and top Malaysian officials have been accused by the US Department of Justice of having pilfered US$4.5 billion (S$6 billion) of 1MDB funds.

In 2015, Low obtained a Cypriot passport.

The President of Cyprus has now pledged to revoke passports issued by his country if these were "mistakenly" granted to wealthy overseas investors under a controversial cash-for-citizenship programme.

After it was reported that Low got a Cypriot passport as international investigators were closing in on him, President Nicos Anastasiades said errors could have been made in granting such so-called "golden passports".

The source, who spoke to The Star, said Low had no problem making multimillion-dollar investments in properties in exchange for these passports.

Low could fly in private jets and evade detection by going through temporary immigration posts set up at private VIP lounges, where he could easily get his travel document endorsed without having to stand in line, the source said.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK