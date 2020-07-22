JB-S'pore RTS Link pact sent to govts for approval: Khaw

With a deadline looming, signs emerged that the much-delayed Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link project could soon be back on track, though the Singapore authorities indicated that certain details still needed to be ironed out.

The two countries will ink agreements to finalise the project on July 30, Malaysian Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said yesterday.

He added that both countries have completed discussions on the cross-border project, announced in 2010, and will sign three agreements to clinch the deal.

Datuk Seri Wee told a news conference held in Parliament in Kuala Lumpur that the signing ceremony will take place on July 30 at the Causeway, and will be witnessed by the prime ministers of both countries.

Singapore's Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said on his Facebook page that a final extension had been granted until the end of this month to review some changes that Malaysia had proposed.

"Six months of intensive discussions, meeting almost daily, often late into the night, via teleconference in recent months, have come to a close," he said.

Mr Khaw, who is retiring from politics, said there is now an agreed text on the changes to the project, for presentation to both governments for approval. "We are now discussing the venue of the event to mark the restart of the project," he added.

Meanwhile, Singapore's Ministry of Transport (MOT) said the two countries have been in intensive discussions on the resumption of the RTS Link project. "We are working towards concluding all the three key agreements which need to be signed by July 31 for the project to resume," it added.

The three key agreements refer to the RTS Link Bilateral Agreement between the two governments, the joint venture agreement between SMRT Corporation and Prasarana Malaysia to constitute a joint venture operating company, and a concession agreement for the two governments to appoint this operating company as the RTS Link operator.

The 4km RTS Link will connect Woodlands North MRT station on Singapore's Thomson-East Coast Line to Bukit Chagar, a planned elevated terminal in Johor Baru.

The current KTM shuttle train service will cease operations within six months after the RTS Link becomes operational.

Both countries had acknowledged that there was a need to alleviate traffic congestion at the Johor Baru-Singapore Causeway, which facilitates about 300,000 crossings daily.

Singapore previously said the RTS Link has a capacity of 10,000 commuters at peak periods, every hour and in one direction.

Mr Wee confirmed yesterday that it will be based on the Light Rapid Transit system.

Construction work for the RTS Link is slated to begin in January next year, he added, and the rail link is expected to begin operations at end-2026.

He said the project is estimated to cost around RM3.7 billion (S$1.21 billion), which includes land acquisition and the cost of relocating a maintenance and operation depot originally planned for Mandai to Johor Baru instead.

Malaysia had announced in May that the deadline for the project was extended by three months to July 31 due to the coronavirus and movement control curbs.

The Singapore Government said it was the third and final extension.

The initial target date for project completion was Dec 31, 2024.