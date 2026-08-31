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JB folk feeling the pinch of food prices ‘higher than in KL’

A mixed-rice lunch in downtown Johor Bahru with fried chicken, a vegetable, an omelette slice and a glass of iced tea can cost RM15 (S$4.72).

JOHOR BAHRU – Eating out in Johor Bahru is proving costly for Malaysians, prompting some to take home-cooked meals to work to save money.

While long-time residents may be accustomed to these rates, many who move to the city for work or marriage are often shocked by how expensive meals can be.

Many social media users have been expressing frustration, stating that cooked food in the city was surprisingly more expensive than in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

“Food prices in Johor Bahru will rise over time, and residents, including new arrivals, must accept this reality,” said Syazwani Faizulbahri, 31.

The project engineer who works in downtown Johor Bahru said a lunch of nasi campur (mixed rice) with fried chicken, a vegetable, an omelette slice and a glass of iced tea can cost RM15 (S$4.72).

Different eateries have their own prices and it is up to consumers to choose an outlet that suits their budget, she said.

“My lunch of nasi campur with similar side dishes at a nearby eatery costs RM19,” she said, adding that she now takes home-cooked meals to the office or buys breakfast and lunch from roadside stalls on her way to work.

“I spend only RM10 for breakfast and lunch that way,” she added.

Costume jewellery and accessories shop co-proprietor Irene Wong said eating out in Johor Bahru was also an expensive affair for her and her husband.

The couple spend RM30 daily for breakfast at a kopitiam in Taman Abad, consisting of two half-boiled eggs each, two bowls of soup noodles and two cups of black coffee.

Lunch of plain rice and vegetables from a foodcourt at Larkin Sentral Terminal, where their shop is located, costs them RM20.

“We tried having breakfast at different eateries, but there is not much difference in pricing,” said Wong, 65.

She said some of her relatives from Kuala Lumpur also commented that eating out in Johor Bahru was too costly for average wage earners, unlike in the capital city.

Customer service employee S. Vinoshen, who started working at Singapore’s Changi Airport four months ago, claimed cooked food cost less in the Republic than in Johor Bahru, in terms of purchasing power.

“You can get a plate of chicken rice for $4 to $5, whereas in Johor Bahru, it costs you RM8 to RM10.”

Vinoshen said rentals in Johor Bahru, especially at condominiums, were also more expensive than in Kuala Lumpur.

The 21-year-old who hails from Puchong, Selangor, said the average monthly rental for a two-room apartment near the Causeway was RM2,400.

“Demand is good, especially from Malaysians working in the Republic,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK