Java, Bali to roll out stricter curbs amid fears of post-holiday spike

Indonesia is imposing tighter restrictions across Java - the country's most populous island - as well as Bali for two weeks starting from Monday amid growing fears of a spike in Covid-19 cases after the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Businesses in non-essential sectors will be required to operate with 75 per cent of their employees working from home. Restaurants and cafes can serve dine-in customers at only 25 per cent of their capacity, while malls must close at 7pm.

Places of worship may hold activities, but at only half their capacity. Other social and cultural activities will be halted temporarily, and public facilities closed.

Those in essential sectors and construction projects, however, may operate at full capacity by adhering to health protocols.

The restrictive measures will apply in regions where the fatality rate or the number of active cases exceeds the national average, the recovery rate is lower than the national average, and the isolation and intensive care unit bed occupancy rate is above 70 per cent, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said yesterday.

The fatality rate in the world's fourth-most populous nation of nearly 270 million is 3 per cent, while the recovery rate is 82 per cent. Active cases stand at around 14 per cent.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting led by President Joko Widodo, Mr Airlangga said the measures were necessary after weekly cases rose by 48,434 last month and 51,986 early this month.

He said the government will be deploying public order officers, police and military police personnel to monitor the implementa-tion of the restrictive measures and the mobility of people in the affected regions.

These regions include Jakarta and its satellite cities in West Java and Banten such as Bogor, Depok, Bekasi and Tangerang; Bandung in West Java; Semarang and Solo in Central Java; Yogyakarta; Surabaya and Malang in East Java; and Denpasar in Bali.

The latest move, which Mr Airlangga described as "micro-scale restrictions", comes as many health facilities are struggling to cope with mounting infections.

In Jakarta, 98 Covid-19 referral hospitals have reported that they are nearly full, with 87 per cent of 7,379 isolation beds being occupied as at Sunday.

The authorities expect another surge in cases because previous long holiday periods, such as between Aug 20 and 23, and between Oct 28 and Nov 1, triggered a rise in infections in the country.

Speaking after the Cabinet meeting, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the number of active cases had climbed by between 30 per cent and 40 per cent after long holidays, putting more pressure on hospitals and health workers.

Mr Budi pleaded with Indonesians to restrict their movements for two weeks, in line with the planned stricter measures.

Indonesia, which is coping with the worst Covid-19 situation in South-east Asia, registered 8,854 new cases yesterday, a record high for a single day.