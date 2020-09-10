Java and Bali record most active Covid-19 cases in Indonesia

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Indonesia's national Covid-19 task force has revealed that Java and Bali islands currently have the most active cases, with a total of more than 23,200, which includes patients under treatment at hospitals and people in self-isolation.

"Java and Bali have recorded the highest number of active Covid-19 cases. More than 23,000 (of their residents currently have Covid-19)," a member of the task force, Dewi Nur Aisyah, said on Wednesday (Sept 9) as reported by kompas.com. However, she did not reveal the details on the number of active cases recorded in Java - which has six provinces - and Bali.

Dewi added that Sumatra had the second-most cases with at least 7,779 active cases, followed by Sulawesi with 3,771 cases, Kalimantan with 3,694 cases, as well as Maluku and Papua with 1,910 cases combined.

Indonesia continues to record a significant number of new Covid-19 cases daily, the government data has revealed.

The country saw an additional 3,307 cases on Wednesday alone, bringing the total accumulative number of coronavirus infections to 203,342 so far.

At least 8,336 people have died from the disease, while some 145,200 people have reportedly recovered.

Jakarta detected the highest number of new infections with 1,004 cases, followed by East Java and West Java with 370 and 288 cases, respectively.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo recently vowed that the government would remain focused on ensuring health and Covid-19 mitigation to ensure the survival of all aspects of the nation's development, including the country's economy.

Authorities previously relaxed some Covid-19 restrictions in a bid to restart the economy, including in capital Jakarta. However, the policy seemed to backfire as data showed that cases increased significantly following the relaxations.