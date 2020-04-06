Japanese mom feels 'relieved' after her baby does the 'peace sign' in ultrasound images

MANILA (PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - When fear and anxiety start to consume us (especially in the midst of a global pandemic), we find ourselves looking for comfort in things like memes, food, and pets.

But for this Japanese mom-to-be, seeing her unborn child via foetal ultrasound is more than just enough to make her feel relieved from the Covid-19 threat, especially when the baby flashed a peace sign.

Reported by SoraNews24, a 7-month pregnant woman considered her trip to the doctor as one of the best days of her life. Besides the fact that she's having a healthy pregnancy, Twitter user @madoka_people also shared that the baby even told her that "everything is going to be alright soon".

Along with her ultrasound result, where you can see her baby doing the "v" sign, madoka wrote in the caption:

"I'm currently seven months pregnant. I'm still feeling sad about the death of (Japanese comedian) Ken Shimura, who I liked so much, and feeling uneasy about what's going to happen with the coronavirus situation. But still, I had to go to the doctor for my pregnancy checkup. When I did, my baby flashed me the peace sign from inside of me. And now I'm cheered up."

The tweet, which was posted last March 31, 2020, now has 14,000 retweets and 87,000 likes. One person who came across the picture commented: "It's a nice echo photo. I was healed a lot while the great news continued."

While another online user said, "Please do your best. I support you. Please be careful only for your physical condition."

The Covid-19 pandemic has really taken a toll on people's mental health. And to help us get through this, we search for things that can give us that much-needed relief, even for just a short period of time.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself