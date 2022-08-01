Japanese film-maker detained in Myanmar near protest site

YANGON • A Japanese man has been detained in Myanmar's commercial capital Yangon, an official at Japan's Embassy confirmed yesterday, the latest foreigner ensnared in the junta-ruled nation.

A military coup last year sparked rolling protests and a deadly response from the junta, with more than 2,000 people killed and nearly 15,000 arrested, according to a local monitoring group.

On Saturday, Japanese and local media said film-maker Toru Kubota, 26, was detained near an anti-government rally along with two Myanmar citizens.

"I can confirm a Japanese national was detained yesterday in Yangon," an official at the Japanese Embassy told Agence France-Presse yesterday, requesting anonymity.

The embassy is "in contact with the authorities and taking measures to secure their release".

The Japanese official, who did not confirm the identity of the detained individual, said they had no information on whether he was arrested during a protest.

A junta spokesman was not available for comment.

A small crowd rallied outside Japan's Foreign Ministry in Tokyo yesterday, holding placards with Mr Kubota's photo on them.

Several foreigners have been arrested in the military's crackdown on dissent since the putsch.

Last year, Japanese film-maker Yuki Kitazumi was detained by Myanmar authorities while covering the coup's aftermath. Under international pressure, he was released and returned to Japan in May last year.

Mr Kitazumi expressed shock over Mr Kubota's detention, and said he hoped he would be released "soon". "He is a documentary videographer and there is no reason for him to be arrested if he was gathering materials," Mr Kitazumi said.

Myanmar's junta has clamped down on press freedoms, arresting reporters and photographers, as well as revoking broadcasting licences. As at March, 48 journalists remain in custody across the country, according to monitoring group Reporting Asean.

Since the military seized power in Myanmar in February last year, nearly 15,000 people have been arrested and 11,820 remain in detention, according to the Assistance Association for political prisoners, an activist group.

