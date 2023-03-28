Japan, US, Philippines to launch security talks amid tensions over Taiwan

Japan held joint military exercises with the US and the Philippines as recently as October. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
9 sec ago
Published
22 min ago

TOKYO – Japan, the United States and the Philippines are preparing to establish a formal framework for high-level ministerial talks on security matters, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

The three countries are considering holding their first meeting as early as April.

The move comes as Taiwan, which lies between Japan and the Philippines, has become a focal point of intensifying Chinese military activity that Tokyo and Washington worry could escalate into war.

Japan held joint military exercises with the US and the Philippines as recently as October. REUTERS

More On This Topic
US, Australia to invite Japan to step up troop rotations in response to China
Philippines tells China to stop ‘coercion, intimidation’ in South China Sea dispute

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top