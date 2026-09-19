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Jalan Jim Quee, near Johor Bahru checkpoint, will close to private vehicles in 2027

Jalan Jim Quee would be restricted to buses and taxis, while e-hailing services will be relocated to Jalan Tun Razak.

JOHOR BAHRU - Starting 2027, Jalan Jim Quee in Johor Bahru will be closed to private vehicles and reserved for public transport and officials working at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex.

State works, transportation, infrastructure and communications committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the move aimed to ensure smoother traffic flow when the Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link becomes operational.

The RTS Link will connect Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru to Woodlands North in Singapore.

Fazli said access to the road would be restricted to buses and taxis, while e-hailing services would be relocated to Jalan Tun Razak.

“We want those using public transport to have a better travelling experience and not be caught in traffic jam.

“That is why our main focus for Jalan Jim Quee is to make it exclusively for public transport.

“Private vehicles will not be allowed to enter,” he said during a dialogue with Johor taxi drivers at Johor Tourism Information Centre (Jotic) in Johor Bahru.

I encountered extraordinary people who showed us what human beings are capable of enduring.

He said pedestrian overhead bridges (POBs) would also be built around the Bukit Chagar station.

“The POBs will be completed in stages, with most expected to be ready by the end of this year, while the remaining works will be fully completed in 2027.”

He said Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB) would also release a video outlining the traffic dispersal plan, together with a timeline detailing the POB locations.

He also said that no public parking facilities would be provided along Jalan Jim Quee.

“As an alternative, the state government is planning to provide public parking facilities at locations outside the area, including a site in front of Hospital Sultanah Aminah.”

He said the proposed parking facilities would be linked to the CIQ complex through shuttle bus services, allowing motorists to park outside the restricted zone before continuing their journey by public transport.

He added the state government was also considering dedicated bus lanes at several strategic locations to improve the movement of public transport. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK