Jakarta's rice ATMs aim to help ensure needy have their staple food

DEPOK (Indonesia) • The coronavirus pandemic has left millions of Indonesians struggling to make ends meet. Now, the authorities have rolled out "rice ATMs" for those in need in a bid to ensure greater access to the essential Asian staple.

Ms Linda Syafri, a 28-year-old expectant mother, was among the many - all masked - who lined up this month at a military base in Depok, on the outskirts of the capital Jakarta, for their 1.5kg rice ration.

"I was laid off by my company and my husband was laid off too without severance pay," said Ms Syafri. "Although it (the rice subsidy) is not that much, it is very helpful in this situation."

The rice dispensary, one of 10 in and around Jakarta, is part of a government initiative to assist those worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak, which has caused millions to lose their jobs in South-east Asia's largest economy.

Stacked with kilos of good-quality rice and operated by magnetic cards, the tall automated teller machines look much like normal cashpoints, except that they dispense grain instead of banknotes.

"Each day, we prepare 1.5 tonnes (of rice) for around 1,000 residents," said Mr Ibrahim, an army official supervising distribution who uses one name like many Indonesians. "We will continue doing it every day, without rest, even on weekends, we will distribute non-stop."

Residents eligible for the rice ration include daily wage earners, the unemployed, those who do not own a house and people who live below the poverty line.

