Jakarta’s 499th birthday gift to all, free public transportation, tourism spots

Free transportation is available for the Transjakarta bus rapid transit, Jakarta light rail transit (LRT) and Jakarta mass rapid transit (MRT).

JAKARTA – Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung has decided to offer free public transportation and tourism spots under its management to celebrate the city’s 499th anniversary for three days on June 22, June 27 and 28 to all Indonesians, and not just Jakarta residents.

He said he had received feedback from various parties, especially those who wanted to enjoy the facilities.

“I would like to revise (the policy) on June 22, 27 and 28, whether it is free public transportation or tourism spots owned by Jakarta, they’re open not only to those who hold Jakarta ID cards, but also for holders of Indonesian ID cards,” he said on June 21, as quoted by detik.com.

“I received input from many parties, especially because those who wanted to enjoy the facilities are mostly from Jakarta.”

Speaking after a waste sorting campaign event at the National Monument square on June 22, Pramono said the facilities were applicable in all tourism spots managed by the city administration, such as Ancol Dreamland Park, Ragunan Zoo and eight city museums.

The museums are Bahari Museum; Textile Museum; Joang 45 Museum; and MH Thamrin Museum. There are also three museums in the Kota Tua area, the Jakarta History Museum, Wayang Museum and Ceramic and Fine Arts Museum.

For public transportation, free transportation is available for the Transjakarta bus rapid transit, Jakarta light rail transit (LRT) and Jakarta mass rapid transit (MRT).

Initially, the facilities were only intended for people who hold Jakarta identification cards, as announced by the city administration on June 11 in its official Instagram account.

“Including entering the Ancol area, museums managed by the city administration, Monas including if you want to go to the top and see the entire surrounding area,” Pramono said. “Also to enter Ragunan Zoo and all sporting venues managed by the city administration.” The Jakarta city administration manages some 120 sporting venues across the city, the Jakarta Youth Affairs and Sports Agency said on its website.

The venues range from top-notch venues to smaller sports halls at the district level. Jakarta city administration’s international level venues include Jakarta International Stadium in Papanggo, North Jakarta, and Jakarta International Velodrome in Rawamangun, East Jakarta.

The city also owns the Jakarta International Equestrian Park in Pulomas, East Jakarta, through its property and infrastructure company PT Jakarta Propertindo.

There are also main sports halls in each mayoralty, such as Bulungan in South Jakarta and Pasar Senen in Central Jakarta. These mayoralty sports halls include swimming pools.

Smaller sports halls, also known as Gelanggang Remaja (Youth Arena), are spread across every district in the city.

In addition to the free fares and entry tickets, the city administration will also organise various entertainment and music performances by inviting musicians and performers from various regions for the celebration.

Pramono hoped that the public could make use of the various free facilities provided during the series of celebratory events. “That is why we’re providing all those six facilities for free. Hopefully this will bring benefits to Jakartans and those who also have a sense of belonging to Jakarta,” he said.

Also being organised during the city anniversary celebrations is the annual Jakarta Fair at Jakarta International Expo in Kemayoran, Central Jakarta, from June 11 to July 12. Visitors can enjoy discounts and promotions offered by various companies selling everything from snacks to vehicles.

A crowd favorite during the Jakarta Fair is the traditional Betawi snack kerak telor, a wrap made of glutinous rice, dried shrimp and egg topped with shredded dried coconut with various spices. THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK