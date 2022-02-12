Jakarta to buy French fighter jets as Paris looks to boost Asia ties

JAKARTA • Indonesia has ordered 42 Rafale fighter jets from France and may also acquire two French submarines, while the United States has approved Jakarta's potential purchase of 36 F-15s in the face of growing tensions in the Asia-Pacific.

Jakarta's first order for French warplanes comes as it replaces an ageing fleet - consisting mainly of American F-16s and Russian Sukhois - as concerns grow about rising US-China tensions in Asia.

The Rafale agreement was announced as Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto met his French counterpart Florence Parly in Jakarta.

Mr Prabowo confirmed that a deal had been struck for the purchase of the jets, with a contract signed on Thursday relating to the first six.

France's defence ministry said the contract for the 42 aircraft and their weapons was worth US$8.1 billion (S$11 billion).

Spokesman Herve Grandjean said the two countries also signed a letter of intent for research and development with a view to Indonesia ordering two Scorpene submarines.

Meanwhile, the US State Department said it had approved the potential F-15s sale along with other assorted military equipment for an estimated US$14 billion.

The proposed sale will improve "the security of an important regional partner that is a force for political stability, and economic progress in the Asia-Pacific region", said a statement, adding that it "will not alter the basic military balance in the region".

It did not mention China, whose rise Washington is seeking to counter in the region, and gave no indication of when the sale could be concluded.

The Rafale deal is the latest sign of warming ties between Jakarta and Paris, as France rethinks its alliances in the region following the collapse in September of a multibillion-dollar Australian submarine contract. Paris was left furious by the debacle, saying it had been given no warning that Canberra was negotiating a new defence pact with the US and Britain.

Australia is now obtaining nuclear-powered submarines as part of the new alliance, named Aukus, which brings it together with the United Kingdom and US to counter a rising China.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Indonesia's decision to choose "French industrial excellence", writing on Twitter that the Rafale deal would "strengthen our partnerships".

Last November, France and Indonesia strengthened a strategic partnership agreement during a two-day visit by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to the vast South-east Asian archipelago.

In Jakarta, Ms Parly told reporters that Indonesia had chosen a warplane known for its "technical excellence", which had demonstrated its "operational capabilities on numerous occasions".

Since the Australian submarine deal collapsed, France has been bolstering ties with long-time partners including Japan and India, as well as turning to South-east Asian nations such as Indonesia.

In Asia, Indonesia is one of several countries that have expressed concerns about Aukus, with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi warning that it could trigger a nuclear arms race in the region.

The Dassault Aviation Rafale aircraft, which entered service in 2004, has proved popular in the international market despite competition from American and other European manufacturers.

The United Arab Emirates signed the biggest ever order for the jets in December, with a deal to buy 80 for €14 billion (S$21.4 billion). Other buyers include Qatar, India, Egypt, Greece and Croatia.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE