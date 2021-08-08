Jakarta study shows Sinovac's vaccine effective among older folk

A study has shown that Sinovac's Covid-19 vaccine CoronaVac is 85 per cent effective against symptomatic illness and 92 per cent against hospitalisation among older people in Jakarta, the Indonesian government said on Friday night.

The China-made vaccine is 95 per cent effective in preventing deaths, a chart from the Indonesian Health Ministry showed.

The effectiveness against symptomatic illness is reduced to 35 per cent if only the first jab is given.

The figures are based on a study involving 86,936 Jakarta residents aged 60 and above between March and April this year.

Vaccine effectiveness refers to the performance of a vaccine in a population in a real-world situation, while vaccine efficacy refers to its performance in a controlled clinical trial situation.

The study also revealed that chances of a vaccinated older person dying of Covid-19 are up to 15 times less than for someone who is not vaccinated.

President Joko Widodo yesterday said that coronavirus infections have started to surge outside the heavily populated Java and Bali islands, and that movement restrictions are needed to curb transmission, reported Reuters.

"The people's mobility needs to be stemmed for at least two weeks," he said, adding that cases are surging in provinces such as West Sumatra and East Nusa Tenggara. He did not specify where and when such restrictions would take place.

The existing partial lockdown that covers parts of Java and Bali, and 15 other cities and regencies, is in place until tomorrow.

A separate study by the Health Ministry on 25,374 medical workers in the capital between January and March showed CoronaVac was 96 per cent effective against hospitalisation, 94 per cent against infection, and 100 per cent in preventing deaths.

Jakarta's figures on CoronaVac's effectiveness were higher than those reported by Chile, where it was found to be 58.5 per cent effective in preventing symptomatic illness, 86 per cent effective against hospitalisation, and 86 per cent effective in preventing deaths between February and last month, Reuters reported.

Indonesia aims to inoculate 214 million people - about three-quarters of the population - by the year end. So far, about 20 million have got both shots.