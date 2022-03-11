Jakarta says timing, substance of US-Asean leaders meeting still to be decided

Cambodia, which is chairing Asean this year, suggested the event be delayed. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) Indonesia said on Thursday (March 10) that the United States' proposed date for the special Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)-US summit later this month was "not ideal" for regional leaders, adding that both sides still needed to work on the substance of the much-anticipated meeting.

The US announced last week that President Joe Biden would host South-east Asian leaders on March 28 and 29 as part of his foreign policy drive in the Indo-Pacific region, but Cambodia, which is chairing Asean this year, suggested the event be delayed.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top