Jakarta says timing, substance of US-Asean leaders meeting still to be decided

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) Indonesia said on Thursday (March 10) that the United States' proposed date for the special Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean)-US summit later this month was "not ideal" for regional leaders, adding that both sides still needed to work on the substance of the much-anticipated meeting.

The US announced last week that President Joe Biden would host South-east Asian leaders on March 28 and 29 as part of his foreign policy drive in the Indo-Pacific region, but Cambodia, which is chairing Asean this year, suggested the event be delayed.