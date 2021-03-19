Jakarta puts seized fishing boats to the torch

PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Smoke rising from a boat off the coast of Banda Aceh city in Indonesia yesterday. It was one of two Malaysian-flagged boats destroyed by the country's Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries after being confiscated two years ago for being used to fish illegally in the Strait of Malacca. Indonesia has in recent years been taking a tougher stance against foreign vessels caught poaching illegally in its waters.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 19, 2021, with the headline 'Jakarta puts seized fishing boats to the torch'.
