Jakarta police say they have evidence of vigilante group carrying firearms

Indonesian police have hard evidence confirming that the bodyguards of Islamic Defenders' Front (FPI) leader Rizieq Shihab illegally possessed firearms, which the police said were used against officers tailing their cars outside Jakarta on Monday.

The evidence would be disclosed after an investigation of the incident is completed, the police said.

The incident in the early hours of Monday led to a shoot-out, and six of the 10 bodyguards of the vigilante group leader were killed. The other four fled the scene and have remained fugitives. A police car sustained a bump and its windshield has a bullet hole.

FPI said the six bodyguards were victims of "extra-judicial killings". It accused the police of breaching human rights, and claimed the bodyguards did not have firearms.

The police said the officers acted in self-defence.

Jakarta police spokesman Yusri Yunus appealed to people not to spread falsehoods.

He was responding to unsubstantiated claims that the police had misled the public and that the two firearms shown at a police press conference did not belong to the bodyguards. "After we finish gathering all the other evidence, we will disclose (it) to the media," Colonel Yusri added, stressing that anyone spreading lies could be dealt with using criminal charges.

The Straits Times understands that the police confiscated the mobile phones belonging to the dead bodyguards and collected significant data and evidence from them.

When asked about this, a mid-ranked police officer, who follows the investigation, said the police cannot yet disclose any of the information or evidence collected as it would jeopardise ongoing interrogations by the detective unit.

"You are a well-armed officer and all of a sudden, a possible victim, a colleague, has a gun pointed at them by an ill-intentioned person. What would you do?" he said.

Mr Rizieq has been under close surveillance after he avoided police summonses for interrogation over a Nov 14 mass event, which flouted health measures to control the spread of the coronavirus and sparked fears of fresh outbreaks in the capital.

On Dec 1, he was due to explain to the police the mass event where thousands of his supporters gathered to attend the wedding of his daughter and commemorate Prophet Muhammad's birthday.

Instead, he sent lawyers to the Jakarta police station who cited health reasons for Mr Rizieq's no-show. But no doctor's affidavit was given to the police, a requirement for using a health reason for not fulfilling a summons.

On Monday, Mr Rizieq was again supposed to report to the police after a second summons was issued. If he did not show up, the police could then detain him.

In a statement sent to foreign media on Tuesday, the police said officers had increased surveillance on FPI and Mr Rizieq's movements after information on social media revealed that he would mobilise thousands of his supporters to descend on the police station where he was due for an interrogation.

On Monday morning, about half an hour after midnight, on a toll road about 50km from Jakarta, surveillance officers in a car were obstructed by two of the four cars in Mr Rizieq's convoy.

The bodyguards were armed with machetes and sickles, and pointed a gun at them, the police said. "Officers who felt that their lives were at risk immediately took measured, decisive steps," the statement said.