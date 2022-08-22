Jakarta looks to sorghum to replace wheat

As Indonesians worry about a rise in the price of their favourite instant noodles, the government is looking into producing more sorghum as a substitute to wheat, which has become more expensive since the Ukraine war.

Chief Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto recently said the government is working on a multi-year programme to achieve this. A total of 4,355ha of this drought-resistant grain had been planted in six of Indonesia's 34 provinces as at June, with an expected yield of about 15,200 tonnes.

The country aims to take this to 15,000ha this year, with a special focus on Waingapu in East Nusa Tenggara.

Sorghum was widely cultivated in the 1970s and consumed in East Nusa Tenggara, which receives low rainfall. But it was overtaken by rice over the next three decades as the Suharto administration promoted the crop as a staple food.

The province has cultivated 6,000ha of sorghum since 2020, and aims to add another 3,200ha this year, said East Nusa Tenggara's agriculture and food security agency chief Lucky Koli.

"All of the sorghum output this year will be... for seeds. East Nusa Tenggara will supply sorghum seeds to the entire Indonesia in 2023," he told The Straits Times, adding that sorghum will be cultivated for livestock feed in the future, too.

Indonesia is looking to alternative grains after some wheat producers such as India and Kazakhstan halted exports to meet their domestic needs, while the war in Ukraine disrupted supplies.

As a tropical country, Indonesia - home to more than 270 million people - cannot grow wheat, and imports more than 10 million tonnes of it annually.

But the popularity of wheat-based products, such as noodles, pasta and bread, is on the rise, thanks to the changing eating habits of its emerging middle class.

As the impact of the Ukraine war sweeps the globe, Indonesians have also been hit by inflation, which rose to a seven-year high of 4.94 per cent year on year in June.

Indonesia's demand for instant noodles amounted to 13.27 billion servings last year, second only to China, which consumed 44.33 billion servings, according to the World Instant Noodles Association.

The price of Indomie - the most popular instant-noodle brand in Indonesia that has also made its way into more than 100 overseas markets - has risen at least 4 per cent since last year. A packet now costs 2,800 rupiah (25 Singapore cents).

Mr Fransiscus Welirang, director of its manufacturer Indofood, told Kompas TV that wheat flour comprises 20 per cent to 25 per cent of instant noodles' cost.

Indofood will support the government's effort to address the global food crisis by seeking alternative raw food materials locally like sorghum, Mr Fransiscus said in a statement on Aug 12.

Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan said early this month that the cost of wheat will likely come down in October due to harvests in some nations such as Australia and Canada, apart from Ukraine's export resumption.

Dr Kasan Muhri, head of the Trade Analysis and Development Agency, told ST that the price of wheat last month fell 16.8 per cent to US$382.50 (S$530) per tonne from June. "It is predicted to continue declining until the end of 2022," he added.