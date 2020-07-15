Jakarta looks at reimposing restrictions as cases soar

JAKARTA • Indonesia's capital city Jakarta, the country's first epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak, is mulling over whether to reimpose restrictions it previously eased as the daily number of new cases hit record highs.

Jakarta reported 281 new cases on Monday, making it a total of 14,797 cases in the city so far, with 697 deaths. Monday's figure was the fifth largest after 404 on Sunday, 378 on Saturday, 357 last Wednesday and 284 last Thursday.

As of yesterday, the nationwide case tally was 78,572, with 3,710 deaths.

The latest data came a day after Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said the city might consider tightening its large-scale social restrictions, locally known as PSBB.

Jakarta has gradually relaxed restrictions since June 4 to revive the economy, with businesses and offices reopening under new health protocols. It has also reopened public green spaces and outdoor tourist destinations.

"If this continues, we may have to return to (social restrictions)… do not let this situation reach the point where we have to pull the emergency brake," Mr Anies said on Sunday.

The tighter restrictions would see a restoration of stricter PSBB, which had allowed only eight essential sectors to operate during the pandemic. "If that happens, we all have to go back home, and economic, religious and social activities will be halted," Mr Anies said.

He added that while most of the new cases were the result of massive "active case finding" efforts, the city's rate of positive cases - the number of people who test positive divided by the total number tested - has caused concern.

Jakarta's weekly positivity rate had consistently been below 5 per cent since the start of last month, in line with one of the World Health Organisation's requirements for regions seeking to enter the so-called "new normal".

But the rate on Saturday was recorded at 7.1 per cent and it was 9.6 per cent on Sunday, with a weekly average of 5.7 per cent last week.

"That is why I want to tell all Jakartans: Do not take this lightly. Do not feel like we are free of the Covid-19 outbreak," Mr Anies said.

With the outbreak showing no signs of abating, he warned the public to maintain their daily routines while exercising extra caution in vulnerable hot spots: public transit and wet markets.

