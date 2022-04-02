Jakarta, KL agree not to compete over palm oil prices

JAKARTA • Malaysia and Indonesia have agreed that global prices of palm oil should be determined by the two biggest producers and they should not compete, Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob said after meeting Indonesia's President Joko Widodo in Jakarta yesterday.

The two leaders also witnessed the signing of an agreement to improve protection for Indonesian domestic helpers.

The memorandum of understanding aims to put in place a system designed to match Indonesian domestic workers with suitable employers, part of initiatives which include applications designed to strengthen wage protection and complaint mechanisms.

Malaysia's labour-starved oil palm plantations have for months awaited the signing of a domestic worker agreement, which is expected to also pave the way for the hiring of more workers.

Datuk Seri Ismail said: "Price of palm oil should be determined together by Malaysia and Indonesia and there should be no competition in terms of pricing because Malaysia and Indonesia are the two countries that control the total palm oil exports."

The two countries account for roughly 85 per cent of the world's palm oil production.

However, top producer Indonesia is struggling to control cooking oil prices at home as producers refer to global prices in their production costs. The authorities have previously said domestic and international prices should not be linked.

Indonesia had earlier this year restricted export volumes and capped crude palm oil and olein prices sold at home, but later scrapped the policies.

REUTERS