Jakarta governor tests positive for coronavirus

Mr Anies Baswedan, the Jakarta governor, announced yesterday that he has been infected with the coronavirus.

Mr Anies said in an Instagram video that a polymerase chain reaction test he took on Monday showed he was positive for Covid-19.

He said: "The result of the test showed I'm positive (for Covid-19).

"I decided to announce this - as we've always done in tackling the Covid-19 since March - by communicating the issue as it happens, in a transparent and comprehensive manner. We uphold transparency pertaining to policies and it is the same regarding my situation today."

Mr Anies said he will self-isolate at his official residence but will work and chair meetings virtually.

He urged those who have interacted with him to self-isolate or take a swab test for the virus.

He also said he had interacted intensively with Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria, who has also contracted the coronavirus.

Prior to Mr Anies and his deputy, Jakarta administration secretary Saefullah tested positive for Covid-19 in mid-September and later died.

The governor has been under fire for visiting vigilante group Islam Defenders Front (FPI) leader Rizieq Shihab on Nov 10, hours after the firebrand cleric returned from his self-exile in Saudi Arabia to be mobbed by thousands in a hero's welcome.

He was also criticised for failing to stop a mass gathering in capital city Jakarta on Nov 14, when thousands of mostly maskless FPI supporters massed together to celebrate the wedding of Mr Rizieq's daughter and commemorate Prophet Muhammad's birthday.

Indonesia remains the country in South-east Asia worst hit by the pandemic, with 543,975 recorded Covid-19 cases as at yesterday, of which 137,919 were from Jakarta, and 17,081 deaths, of which 2,683 occurred in the capital city.

A high-risk Covid-19 red zone, Jakarta has imposed a slew of restrictions on social gatherings, known locally as PSBB, limiting them to five people and capping occupancy in restaurants at 50 per cent of their total capacity.