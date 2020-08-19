Jakarta governor may reconsider reopening of essential services as infections spike

JAKARTA • Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan is considering pulling the emergency brake to stop the gradual reopening of several essential service sectors as cases of Covid-19 continue to soar in the Indonesian capital city.

The rate of positive Covid-19 cases in the city - as measured against medical tests conducted - in the past three weeks reached 8.9 per cent, Mr Anies said, above the 5 per cent threshold set by the World Health Organisation.

But Mr Anies vowed to monitor closely the rate in the last days of the city's period of large-scale social restrictions, which ends on Aug 27. "About the emergency brake and so forth, we will monitor (the situation) for a few days ahead," Mr Anies said on Monday, as quoted by tempo.co news site.

"Since the start of the pandemic, the positivity rate in the country was 13.1 per cent, with Jakarta reaching 5.9 per cent," he said. "The number would be considered dangerous if it reached 10 per cent."

The governor added: "I advise all residents to keep wearing a mask any time, anywhere. If you have any ailments, please report it to us and we will conduct a medical test."

Jakarta reached its critical point as the capital saw rising hospitalisations of Covid-19 patients with a 40 per cent to 50 per cent occupancy rate last month.

Previously, Mr Anies also hinted at a reinstatement of stricter periods of large-scale social restrictions after the city recorded the highest number of daily cases.

On Monday, Jakarta recorded 552 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 29,952.

With the latest figure, Jakarta has reclaimed its status as the epicentre of virus transmission in the country, surpassing East Java, which recorded 28,239 cases as of Monday.

JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK​