Jakarta extends partial curbs on worries over infection surge

Indonesia's capital city has extended its Covid-19 curbs, called the transition partial lockdown, for the next two weeks as it tries to pre-empt an expected surge in coronavirus infections following Christmas and New Year's Eve gatherings and travel.

Jakarta's 98 coronavirus referral hospitals, meanwhile, have continued to report that beds are nearly at full occupancy. These 98 hospitals had 87 per cent of their isolation wards occupied. These wards have 6,663 beds for treating Covid-19 cases.

The transition partial lockdown will be extended to Jan 17, and includes restrictions on social gatherings such as limiting crowds to five people.

Active Covid-19 cases in Jakarta have shown an increasing trend and were recorded at 15,471 cases on Saturday, an 18 per cent rise compared with 13,066 on Dec 20, according to municipal government data.

"This percentage increase in active cases merits caution, especially as we expect a (further) rise following Christmas and New Year's Eve," Ms Widyastuti, head of Jakarta's health department, said in a statement on Sunday.

Deemed a Covid-19 red zone, Jakarta imposed a partial lockdown on April 10 for the first time. This was partly eased in early June into what was called a transition partial lockdown.

Jakarta imposed the "emergency brake policy", equivalent to Singapore's circuit breaker, between mid-September and mid-October. The capital has since been on the transition partial lockdown again since mid-October.

Indonesia had previously seen cases spiking following long holiday periods, such as a five-day weekend between Oct 28 and Nov 1. The expected rise this time would be different however, as it may happen when hospital bed occupancy has nearly reached full capacity. This calls for stricter measures, say observers.

Still, Jakarta officials have shown reluctance to go back to the stricter emergency brake policy as lower-income residents are no longer likely to comply as their incomes have long been affected.

Dr Adi Sasongko, who teaches public health courses at the University of Indonesia, said stricter measures do not work in Indonesia, but the authorities may step up enforcing sanctions and fines on people who do not wear masks or wear them improperly.

"Full lockdown measures work in China because its authoritarian government can impose stern measures. It doesn't work in Indonesia," Dr Adi told The Straits Times.

Like other cities across the archipelago, Jakarta is hoping the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination programme, which may start in the middle of this month, would curb the spread of the virus. Nationwide distribution of a vaccine developed by Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech began on Sunday. The distribution exercise comes after state vaccine producer Bio Farma received 1.2 million doses of the vaccine on Dec 6 and 1.8 million doses on Dec 31.

Meanwhile, the Jakarta government is adding more beds to Covid-19 isolation wards to bring the number to 7,379, according to Ms Widyastuti. This would be a nearly 11 per cent increase.