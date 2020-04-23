Jakarta extends distancing measures

Jakarta's tough social distancing measures will be extended until May 22, two days before Hari Raya Aidilfitri, as the government has vowed to take action against rule-breakers amid a continual rise in infections in the Indonesian capital.

Governor Anies Baswedan said yesterday that many residents had flouted rules and continued to gather in crowds, while numerous companies remained in operation.

Distancing rules forbid people from leaving their homes unless they have to. Restaurants can only do takeaways, and all businesses except essential services must close.

"Under these conditions, the Jakarta government, after hearing views from communicable disease experts... decided to extend our large social distancing measures for 28 days," he said in a press conference. He added: "We will not warn violators anymore, but will take measures against them."

Those breaching rules will face a fine of up to 100 million rupiah (S$9,000) and up to one year in prison, according to the 2018 Health Quarantine Law.

As of yesterday, Indonesia, the world's fourth-most populous country of 270 million people, has had 7,418 infections and 635 deaths, the highest in South-east Asia.

In a separate press conference yesterday, national police spokesman Asep Adi Saputra said about 175,000 military personnel, police and public order officers will be deployed for a security operation from April 24 until seven days after Hari Raya on May 24. They will monitor 19 checkpoints to make sure people do not leave Jakarta for the festivities.