Jakarta disaster agency head resigns amid recent floods

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The head of Jakarta's Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD), Subejo, has resigned as severe flooding occurred across Greater Jakarta in the past several days.

"He resigned on Monday," Jakarta Employment Agency chief Chaidir said on Wednesday (Feb 26), as quoted by kompas.com.

He added that Subejo had resigned as BPBD Jakarta head to train and teach civil servants. With his new job, the 59-year-old can prolong his career until he is 65.

"If he had continued serving as a civil servant, he would have been required to retire at 60 years old," said Chaidir.

The new position also provides Subejo the opportunity to become a first echelon official in a ministry.

Prior to his resignation on Monday, Subejo - who like many Indonesians goes by one name - had taken his annual paid leave.

BPBD Jakarta emergency and logistics division head Sabdo Kurnianto was appointed the agency's acting head.

Governor Anies Baswedan said Subejo's resignation would not hinder flood mitigation.

Heavy rains over Jakarta and its surrounding areas caused severe flooding across the capital from Sunday, resulting in the deaths of at least nine people and displacing thousands of others.

Apart from Subejo, Jakarta Housing and Settlement Agency head Kelik Indrayanto also resigned on Monday. He resigned to become a member of the Governor's Team for Accelerated Development (TGUPP).