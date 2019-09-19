Jakarta cop clings to car as driver tries to flee

JAKARTA • A clip of an Indonesian police officer has gone viral after he was caught on video clinging to the windscreen of a moving car as the driver zoomed off to evade a parking ticket.

The video of Chief Brigadier Eka Setiawan was shared online by Instagram account @jktinfo, which cited user @imam_mirhan for the original video.

The post by @jktinfo was captioned: "On Monday, a police officer was seen holding on to the windscreen of a car in Pasar Minggu, South Jakarta."

The incident started when Mr Eka and several officers of the South Jakarta Transportation Agency raided an illegal parking area in Jalan Pasar Minggu Raya at around 2.30pm local time.

The officers found a dark grey SUV parked at the side of the road and asked the driver, identified as Tavipuddin, for his documents.

"However, the owner refused to cooperate and attempted to escape," South Jakarta traffic police chief Lilik Sumardi said, according to the Warta Kota news website.

To prevent Tavipuddin from getting away, the police officers tried to halt the vehicle with the agency's tow truck.

But Tavipuddin continued to drive away, prompting Mr Eka to grab the car's windscreen.

"Our officer told the driver to stop, but he continued for about 200m and only stopped after hitting (another) car," Mr Lilik said.

After the impact, bystanders stopped Tavipuddin, and the authorities took him to Pasar Minggu Police Post, along with his Honda Mobilio and its vehicle registration.

"Our officer was not injured. He has cooperated with the criminal investigation department to report the incident," Mr Lilik said.

"As for the driver, we ticketed him for disobeying traffic law," he said, adding that Tavipuddin was also charged with disobeying a police officer on duty.

Mr Lilik said Tavipuddin could have faced heavier charges if Mr Eka had reported the incident to the police's integrated service centre in Pasar Minggu.

"He (Mr Eka) didn't do that, though. For now, the suspect is charged under Article 212 of the Criminal Code. It's lenient, but temporary, as the police are still investigating the case," Mr Lilik said.

