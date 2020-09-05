Jakarta running out of cemetery space as Covid-19 burials increase

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - East Jakarta's Pondok Ranggon cemetery expects to run out of space for Covid-19 graves in October because of the recent increase in the number of burials.

Mr Nadi, the cemetery's management officer, said there was only space left for another 1,100 burials in the cemetery's southern area of 7,000 sq m.

"The capacity is likely to be critical in mid-October," Mr Nadi was quoted as saying by Kompas.com on Saturday (Sept 5).

It is estimated that in October, the remaining land may accommodate only 380 to 400 bodies.

Mr Nadi said the average number of bodies buried at the Pondok Ranggon cemetery was 700 a month. In August, an average of 27 bodies were buried per day.

"Aug 31 set a record, with 36 bodies buried that day, the highest number ever since I was put in charge in March," he said.

Since the establishment of the Pondok Ranggon cemetery as a Covid-19 burial location in March, the cemetery authorities have opened eight new plots and buried 2,623 bodies.

"We use plot Nos. 91 to 99 (for Covid-19 graves), except plot No. 97, which is used for the general public. A plot can accommodate 240 to 300 bodies," said Mr Nadi.

Regarding the possibility of the cemetery reaching its limit in October, Mr Nadi admitted that his party had not come up with any plan.





A graveyard for Covid-19 victims at the Pondok Ranggon cemetery in Jakarta. PHOTO: AFP



He only hoped that the number of Covid-19 cases and death toll would be reduced so that there would be fewer bodies of Covid-19 patients to bury.