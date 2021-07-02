Jakarta begins vaccinating those aged 12 to 17

Indonesia kicked off its vaccination programme for young people yesterday, starting with Jakarta, as the country battles a rise in Covid-19 infections among minors in recent weeks.

The capital city began inoculating 100 youth aged 12 to 17 after the Indonesia Food and Drug Monitoring Agency approved the use of the Sinovac vaccine for this age group.

The number of children infected has tripled since May, with infant fatalities surging rapidly, said the Indonesian Paediatric Society (IDAI).

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan said that the vaccination programme would target 1.3 million children in the capital.

The city government would open vaccination centres at schools across Jakarta, he added.

IDAI chairman, Professor Aman Bhakti Pulungan, told The Straits Times that children now make up 12 per cent to 15 per cent of the total number of Covid-19 patients.

He revealed that weekly child deaths from Covid-19 jumped to 24 last week from 13 in the previous week, and many of them were below five years old. The rate of increase is greater than that of total Covid-19 fatalities, which increased from 1,783 to 2,476 nationwide over the corresponding period.

The number of weekly infections has also surged quickly. In early May, there were between 2,000 and 3,000 cases a week. But the figure climbed to around 5,000 cases in the third week of last month, and exceeded 6,000 in the fourth week, according to data compiled by paediatricians under the IDAI.

"I would say this is just the tip of an iceberg as our testing remains low, except in Jakarta and several cities," Prof Aman said, adding that testing among children was even lower.

He added that the vaccination drive for the teens, similar to the one for adults, would protect young people from infection, and even if infected, they would be less likely to show severe symptoms.

Dr Siti Nadia Tarmizi, the Health Ministry's Covid-19 vaccination spokesman, told The Straits Times that the programme would first target 24 million to 27 million children aged 12 to 17 nationwide. She added that the coverage might be expanded later depending on the available clinical trial data.

Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous nation of 270 million, has struggled with a sharp increase in infections last month, posting new records daily since June 21. Yesterday, it recorded a daily high of 24,836 cases, putting pressure on its overstretched hospitals and exhausted health workers.