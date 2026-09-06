Jakarta airport closure extended as Anak Krakatau eruption disrupts flights

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Volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau was detected at Soekarno–Hatta International Airport early on Sept 6, prompting the airport’s closure.

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JAKARTA – The closure of Jakarta’s main airport was extended to 1.30pm (2.30pm in Singapore) on Sept 6 as volcanic ash from the eruption of Anak Krakatau continued to disrupt flights, including services between Singapore and Indonesia.

Soekarno-Hatta International Airport had initially been due to reopen at 9.30am local time, but the closure was extended by another four hours, the Transport Ministry’s regional airport authority said in an update on its official Instagram account.

Flights between Jakarta and Singapore were the worst affected among international routes during the earlier closure period, with 11 flight movements affected, according to Indonesia’s Directorate-General of Civil Aviation.

Singapore Airlines was among the carriers affected, cancelling two flights between Singapore and Jakarta on Sept 5 and rescheduling two others.

SQ968, which had been due to leave Singapore for Jakarta at 9.55pm on Sept 5, was rescheduled to 1.55pm on Sept 6, while SQ951 from Jakarta to Singapore was pushed back from 5.25am to 3.50pm.

SIA said the situation remained fluid and other flights between Singapore and Indonesia could be affected. The Straits Times has asked SIA for more information.

Affected travellers near the Garuda Airlines check-in counter at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Sept 6. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Among those caught in the uncertainty at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport was Singaporean Rishi, 27, whose Garuda Indonesia flight from Jakarta to Singapore was scheduled to depart at 11.50am.

As at 10.30am, the financial industry worker, who declined to give his last name, said he had yet to receive any update from the airline on the status of his flight.

“I’ve received no word at all, but I assume that it’s either delayed or cancelled,” said Rishi, who had arrived in Jakarta on Sept 3 to attend a friend’s wedding.

After learning that Soekarno-Hatta would remain closed until at least 1.30pm, Rishi said he was considering leaving the airport to find somewhere nearby to wait until there was more clarity on his flight.

Three other airports were also temporarily closed because of the eruption, according to an update from the regional airport authority.

Radin Inten II Airport in Lampung and Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport in Jakarta were closed until 10am, while Budiarto Airport in Tangerang was closed until 9.30am.

The closure of Soekarno-Hatta until 9.30am affected 209 flight movements and 22,798 passengers, the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation said.

The figures did not account for the latest four-hour extension.

Among other international routes affected were services to and from Hong Kong, Sydney, Seoul, Doha, Amsterdam and Kuala Lumpur.

During the earlier closure period, 16 international flights were cancelled, seven delayed and five rescheduled.

The authorities warned that the disruption could have knock-on effects on aircraft rotations, fleet availability, subsequent flight schedules and terminal capacity.

Travellers were urged to check the status of their flights with their airlines before heading to the airport.

Spread of volcanic ash unpredictable

Anak Krakatau, located in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra, has been erupting since late on Sept 4.

Volcanic ash was detected at Soekarno-Hatta early on Sept 6, prompting the airport closure.

Ash was detected at altitudes of around 6,000m on the Java side of the volcano and as high as 15,000m over the Sumatra side and parts of Banten province in Java, Indonesia’s meteorological agency BMKG said based on satellite imagery taken at 8am on Sept 6.

At a press conference on Sept 6, the head of Indonesia’s Geological Agency Lana Saria said the direction and spread of volcanic ash from Anak Krakatau could change at any time.

“The spread and direction of volcanic ash cannot be projected. Please refer to the transport authority for advice,” Lana said.

She reiterated that people should not enter or carry out activities within 3km of the volcano’s active crater, as the authorities continue to monitor its activity.

The eruption has also prompted the authorities to step up precautions for vessels using the Sunda Strait.

Banten port authorities on Sept 5 told ships transiting the waters to remain vigilant for volcanic ash, ejected volcanic material and other hazards.

They also barred vessels from coming within 3km of Anak Krakatau’s active crater.

Volcanic ash has meanwhile disrupted activities in parts of Banten and Lampung provinces. Some schools suspended activities, while fishermen cancelled fishing trips and residents reported eye irritation from the ash.

Indonesia’s disaster management agency BNPB urged people affected by ashfall to wear masks and eye protection, reduce outdoor activities, cover water sources and exercise caution while driving as volcanic ash could reduce visibility.

The authorities said there was no imminent tsunami threat.

A collapse of part of Anak Krakatau during an eruption in December 2018 triggered a tsunami that killed more than 400 people along the coasts of Java and Sumatra.