Jailed former Malaysia PM Najib conferred leadership award by Ummo Youth

Umno Youth has conferred an award to jailed former president Najib Razak as a token of appreciation for “his services and contribution” to Malaysia.

The Umno Youth leadership award, in the form of a miniature white keris (dagger), was presented to Najib’s sons, Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin Najib and Datuk Nizar Najib, at the wing’s annual general assembly on Thursday.

The award is given yearly in conjunction with the Umno annual general assembly, which is ongoing now until Saturday.

Youth chief Muhamad Akmal Saleh praised Najib, who was Malaysia’s prime minister for nine years from 2009, for implementing inclusive policies that prioritised the welfare of the people.

“Bossku, he served the people,” Dr Muhamad Akmal said in his speech, referring to Najib’s moniker which means “my boss” in English. “He also introduced many policies that helped youths.”

The wing also played a video montage of Najib, showcasing his political journey with words of support and praises from party leaders and supporters.

Mr Nazifuddin and Mr Nizar were in tears when they received the award on behalf of their father, who is serving a 12-year prison sentence for misappropriating RM42 million (S$12.3 million) from SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1MDB.

Chants of “Malu Apa Bossku” (There’s nothing to be ashamed of, my boss), the battle cry of Najib’s supporters, rang out among those present in the hall.

Mr Nazifuddin, who is an Umno Youth exco member, said the video was a reminder of his father’s links to the youth wing.

“I am proud I am able to continue his work and legacy,” he said.

Mr Nizar, who is the Peramu Jaya assemblyman, said his family appreciated the award as his father had remained loyal to the party, despite the numerous challenges he had encountered.

“My family and I do not want the momentum to (free Najib to) slow down or fade, or people will forget (about him),” news portal Free Malaysia Today quoted him as saying.