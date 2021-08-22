Ismail sworn in as premier

Malaysia's ninth prime minister was sworn in yesterday, with Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob marking Umno's return to power just three years after it was voted out in the 2018 general election.

The 61-year-old is Malaysia's third premier in three years, reflecting the tumultuous politics following Umno's electoral loss.

The King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, presided over Mr Ismail's oath-taking, five days after Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin resigned as prime minister following the loss of his parliamentary majority.

Mr Ismail has the tough task of bringing a worsening Covid-19 outbreak under control to allow the economy to grow again.

His first job is to form the Cabinet, balancing the demands of Umno with those from Mr Muhyiddin's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.