Ismail Sabri steers clear of predecessor's Perikatan Nasional branding

Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is expected to steer clear of using his predecessor's Perikatan Nasional (PN) label for his government, largely because of pressure from his own party members and also to put some distance between the two administrations, analysts said.
With the ink barely dry on Datuk Seri Ismail's appointment, which was ratified by Malaysia's King on Saturday, politicians from PN and Mr Ismail's Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition, both of which backed his bid to become prime minister, have started bickering over the label for the new government.